Letters to the Editor: May 27

Asylum seekers

It seems to me that most, if not all, Americans are concerned with all the migrant deaths that occur while attempting to come to the United States. They die while transitioning through Mexico as well as in the rivers of Texas and the deserts of the Southwest.

I propose a simple solution to the “border crisis.”

First, complete the wall. Any immigrants will have to come through ports of entry. Second, require any asylum seeker from a country with an American embassy to require them to apply at that embassy. Any person accepted will be flown to the United States. This will be cheaper for us than sending the refused applicants home. Third, only accept applicants for asylum at ports of entry from countries without an American embassy. Fourth, let the policy be known throughout the world.

That should stop our border crisis and save immigrants’ lives.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Abortions and guns

Banning abortion is just as stupid as banning guns.

Ideally, abortion should be safe, legal and rarely resulting in death of the unborn.

Ideally, firearms should be safe, legal and rarely resulting in death of the born.

Incumbents can support any politically charged totalitarian legislation they choose, but laws cannot be enforced if the American people no longer respect their authority.

Midterm elections are on the horizon, so incumbents of both parties should tread carefully.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Get Griner back!

With a little help from one of our international allies we could get Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner back safely in the United States and playing basketball again.

Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom, has stated that Russia and its tennis players will be banned from this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament. That in itself is a mistake because politics should not be used to punish athletes and their performances.

Johnson should say that his country has changed its mind and will allow the Russian contingent to come and play at Wimbledon if Griner is released to the United States, as well as English prisoners that might also possibly be detained in Russia under questionable circumstances.

We get Brittney back and the Russians get to compete in England, and while the Russians are away they can soak up what is really happening in Ukraine, not the propaganda that they must endure. Everyone’s a winner.

Bert Hanson

Northwest side

Roe v. Wade reversal

Being elderly, I can remember when I helped a college friend get an abortion. We drove to Mexico, as it was not legal here. Young, but smart enough to know she was incapable of raising a child. Roe v. Wade was a lifeline for many women. I’m aware of the moral issue, always torn, wondering if this is a right and just decision. But, it’s not my decision to make. Only a pregnant woman can make her own decision. At the other end of the spectrum is the death penalty. Arizona has two to die soon. Our country cannot have it both ways. Taking a life is taking a life. Whether it’s an aborted baby or a death row inmate. If the government allows executions, it cannot throw up hands and say “oh no, you can’t do that” and refuse to allow an abortion. Taking a life is taking a life. So, SCOTUS and Congress, which is it?

Murder, abortion, execution. Death is death. Explain the difference to me, please.

Cheryl Townsend

Northeast side

Dangerous, incompetent Biden

President Joe Biden has been on an Asian countries tour. On Monday, May 23, he was in Japan and was asked by a reporter if he would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. He responded, “Yes, that is the commitment we made.” Then on May 24, when asked again about Taiwan, Biden said our policy was that of “strategic ambiguity.” Even MSNBC columnist Zeeshan Aleem criticized Biden for his dangerous bumbling incompetency on this. Aleem said it was part of a troubling pattern for Biden that he makes these gaffes, then his aides have to later clarify them. And that doing so could send messages that we are more inclined to go to war. He also slammed Biden’s words for revealing “a lack of clarity born of incompetence or indiscipline.” While on his trip, Biden also said how high gasoline prices in America are part of an “incredible transition” away from fossil fuels, inferring something Americans have to just endure to be forced into buying future electric vehicles.

Tom Galloway

North side

Manufacturing chaos

I think economically broken societies are easy prey for authoritarians. They use this weakness to exploit the peoples’ despair, for their selfish agenda. Chaos is purposely created by befuddling society with a blurring of the boundary between truth and fiction, right and wrong. Authoritarian leaders frequently lack a conscience, so their followers start to emulate this, which just adds to the chaos. Those who believe the authoritarian leader, are now in stark contrast to those who do not. The clash of these two groups is expected and welcomed by the authoritarian, in an attempt to destroy the old social order and replace it with a society with no conscience. I think we are seeing the rise of chaos merchants in our nation. Their evil intent was also seen in the rise of fascism. Buyer beware. Be careful in what you believe to be the truth. Those selling chaos usually have bad intent and manipulate thinking. Authoritarianism begins with chaos-causing propaganda. Fascism is the politics of dividing a society, which causes chaos.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

How d

id America come to be?

Re: the May 21 letter “USA, Third-World country?”

The letter writer claims that the USA is now a Third-World country, but offers no facts to explain his complaint. Does he mean there is no health care within 50 miles? No roads to get there? Or does he share a water well with a dozen other families? Does he mean children go to school in shacks with dirt floors and no books or other supplies? No? I think he means that the culture of our country is slowly but surely transitioning to include more people of color. If that is his meaning, then I say, good! Our country has historically resisted immigrants, only to learn over time that the new residents make good citizens and enrich our nation. I think it is racists who are threatening our nation with their not-so-subtle calls to violence against “others.” This used to be considered utterly uncivil but, with help from faux newscasters, is becoming mainstream for too many so-called patriotic Americans. It’s a crying shame.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

God is in authority

Re: the May 19 letter “Belief in God.”

“God is in authority!” Unfortunately, he is not! Not if your God is the father of Jesus and the foundation of Christianity. Religions dominating the Republican Party and the Supreme Court are currently in authority. I think you are quoting scripture to justify their religious power grab of our democracy. Instead, the Sermon on the Mount should prevail. Show evidence these evangelicals and Catholics are following the teachings of Jesus. Are they feeding the poor or healing the sick? Are they merciful, peacemakers, doing good works, turning the other cheek, or loving their enemies? No! They are “owning the libs,” lying about a stolen election; hoarding wealth; demonizing others and fomenting hate so their armed followers can justify mass murder.

Jesus did not seek “authority” — only they do. Our country’s founding document is not the Bible. Our Founding Fathers codified the separation of church and state for a good reason: to protect us from false prophet theocracy. It is time to kick the antichrists out of authority.

Dee Maitland

Marana

