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The recent opinion piece by Jeffery Rogers represents his fear of loosing the “Status Quo” to the Democratic Socialist. What really doesn’t make sense is that progressives along with center right leaning democrats, like Jeffery, want universal healthcare, reform for immigration laws. They all want corporations, and wealthy to pay their share of taxes. Climate, and sustainable energy, are something, we would all strive for.

That being said, is where similarity ends. Status quo dems enrich themselves with lobbyist money, and insider information to become wealthy from stock trade. Some members of Congress take large campaign contributions from foreign governments, which influence how they vote. Alma Hernandez accepts such money. Adilita Grijalva and Johana Mendoza don’t take money from a foreign government that influences US policy. Both our democrat senators take foreign lobby money as well.

It time to stop electing politicians working for their own self interest, corporations, and foreign nationals while “We The People” are struggling to make ends meet.

Larry Robinson

Midtown