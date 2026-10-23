Here’s a Metro of ~1.2 million, that’s ~40-45% UN-incorporated, has zero crosstown freeways, a feckless 1-party County (& City) government autocracy overseeing multiple, five-figure population CDPs (census designated places) with million dollar neighborhoods on crumbling streets, squalid infrastructure, few parks, libraries, etc. and Keystone-cops policing. All while administering a massive, gargantuan county that stretches ~210 miles to the desert west. It’s devolved into a giant nepo-oriented, jobs scheme that treats its citizenry as captive, ditzy hens in a nasty, corrupt chickencoop, only to be “plucked” ($$$ cha-ching!). And you wonder why nobody invests from the outside world, while another wealthy & advanced conurbation, a true emerging “World City” (that’s only 2-3% unincorp’d), prospers just up the road? Clearly, Metro Tucson is the product of gullibly triggered, ideological fools. “Stupid is as stupid does”, to quote Mr. Gump.
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Bill Sellers
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.