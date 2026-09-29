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Arizona’s homeowner’s insurance premiums have soared 71% in the past five years due to the high costs of wildfires, floods and severe storms. Between 2020-2024, Arizona experienced nine extreme weather events with losses exceeding $1 billion. However, every dollar invested in disaster prevention could save six dollars in future property losses.

But that’s not all. Since Trump’s drastic EPA and FEMA cuts, climate disasters have become more widespread and destructive causing more damage, injuries, illnesses and deaths along with food and water shortages, and species extinctions. Extreme heat waves are now the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US.

Save money and save lives by electing climate advocates who will invest in disaster prevention:

• Arizona Corporation Commission candidates Clara Pratte and Jonathan Hill will harness Arizona’s clean energy sources and lower energy costs.

• LD 17 House candidates Kevin Volk and Holly Lyon will protect our water resources.

• Attorney General Kris Mayes will continue to sue for climate justice.

Jackie Marshall

Oro Valley