Having sold our home in rural SW Virginia , my wife and I arrived in Tucson July 12. At once we began to fully realize just how bad the summer heat is ! On top of that the amount of traffic on the roads combined with rough streets, and crazy drivers made leaving home a real white knuckle experience ! Being familiar with Tucson we sorta knew what we were getting into, but one thing we were broadsided by was the massive homeless population.Everywhere you look there are destitute individuals. Most are begging on every street corner and / or loitering around the bus stops. I'm aware of many ministries that are assisting with food and clothing, but what is the city doing ? Is there a plan to get them off the streets, especially during the summer months ? Is panhandling legal ? Is it legal to sleep in Reid park and use drugs openly? Letting people destroy their lives without intervening isn't "compassion " in my book.City leaders must do better.