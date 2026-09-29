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As a 100 percent Trumper, our CD6 congressman’s record on the economy, health, ICE, the environment, borderland desecration, and the war in Iran is indefensible. He is adept at deflecting issues. So how does he win? With his many “JUAN Ciscomani” billboards, and the recent posting of signs that smear his opponent as a tax cheat, proponent of “Guys in Girls’ Sports” etc.

JoAnna Mendoza should take the gloves off. Start with the incumbent’s status as a citizen. As The Star has reported, Ciscomani’s campaign has declined to explain the circumstances of how his father secured a religious worker visa to move his family from Sonora in 1993.

If Ciscomani were a Democrat, you can bet that a cloud of suspicion and the whiff of denaturalization would be in the air. Technically, misrepresentation or concealment of a material fact pertains to the citizenship process itself, but no matter. Remember that Trump got his start as a birther. Yes, Juan, let’s “show your papers.”

Robert Laux-Bachand

Green Valley