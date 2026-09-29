I’m sharing our experience and alerting people to a new option offered in Pima County. During the primary election, I mailed my ballot, while my husband took his to a voting center. He was offered the option of just dropping it into the box, or showing his driver’s license to the poll worker, verifying his signature right then and saving them a time-consuming step later on. He did so, the worker marked his unopened ballot envelope, and it went into the box. Both our ballots counted just fine, and elections officials said later that they were thrilled with how smoothly on-site signature verification went and how much it sped up the counting.