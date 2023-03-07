Only 1,000 people saw Linda Ronstadt at the Tucson Festival of Books. Some got in line at 7 am on Sunday morning to be sure to get in. Why wasn't a location with more seating used for such a popular and wonderful woman? McKale Center holds 14,545 and the Main Auditorium holds 3,200. I'll bet McKale would have been filled if Festival honchos were a bit wiser and selected that location. Limiting the number of people that could gain access to only 1,000 is just one of this year's Festival disappointments. Other ticketed authors, ones you really need to donate money to obtain a ticket to be able to gain entry for, were Maggie Haberman of the NY Times and Katie Tur of MSNBC. Both cancelled. Tur cancelled on Friday, the day before her scheduled appearance. Better decisions should be made and more reliable authors should be asked to appear.