Letter: Elect Priya Sundareshan

Editor

I support Priya Sundareshan for Senate in LD 18 Her background in environmental law would give the Legislature and the State of Arizona a corner stone of expertise on environmental issues confronting Arizona.

But there is another reason: To stop the divisive influence of the Utilities in the Legislature.

Unfortunately, Rep. Morgan Abraham continues his past association with utilities when he headed a PAC against Prop. 127 funded by TEP, co-sponsoring a bill initiated by the Utilities that limits the expansion of solar and is now accepting PAC contributions from Arizona utilities.

Now that TEP wants to increase our bills by 12%, we need Priya! She build a healthier environmental future and not have that progress slowed by the interests of the utilities.

Former Rep. Tom Chabin

Tom Chabin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

