Letter: Mark Kelly and China
View Comments

Letter: Mark Kelly and China

When the news broke that World View Enterprises, Democrat Senate candidate Mark Kelly’s space balloon surveillance company, took money from communist Chinese investors I was horrified. Worse, he tried to hide the dirty money in a subsidiary.

The $15 million Pima County taxpayer funded launch facility was supposed to be an economic boon, with the promise of 400 Tucson jobs by 2020 and major economic impact. Instead, over 300 of those jobs are nowhere to be found. They did, however, manage to find a job for Kelly’s daughter.

Mark Kelly may have served our country in the past, but now it seems the only person he’s interested in serving is himself and his Chinese investors. How can Arizonans trust him with our tax dollars in Washington if he’s squandered our tax dollars here in Tucson? How can he be trusted to hold China accountable or protect our national security when he’s personally profited off communist Chinese investors? The short answer is, we can’t.

David Eppihimer

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News