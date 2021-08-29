Letter: Re: the Aug. 7 article "Tucson considers allowing casitas with kitchens to ease affordable housing shortage."

Included in the article on the Tucson proposal to allow construction of casitas was a housing proposal box that listed current draft ordinance details. The proposed square footage of an individual secondary residence, now called Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), was given, but there was no specific dimension for height.
How was a reader to know that the ADU would follow today's code: any residential unit can be 25 feet high. Yes, what the City refers to as a "casita" could be a 2-story permanent structure in a side or back yard of a single-story home in established neighborhoods. How many Tucson residents would consider that a "casita"?
As a long-term community land use advocate, I urge Tucson residents to let City of Tucson elected and employed personnel know now: the ADU ordinance needs unique height requirements. Maybe it's 12 feet, maybe "no taller than the primary residence," maybe some other option — but certainly NOT 25 feet any place, anywhere.
Ruth Beeker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.