Prefer us on Google Learn More

Not sure what Ken Paxton is implying with the comment that his opponent, James Talerico said “God is non-binary”, or that the Democratic nominee for US Senator for Texas is a transgender vegan.

I assume Paxton believes that the Creator is a white male bisexual. Seems Talerico isn’t qualified for the office because he believes in a God that is divine and not male or female.

Talerico is obviously not transgender and says he’s been eating barbecue since before Paxton was ever indicted. And although he says he’s not, if he was vegan, so what?

Clearly Talerico’s anti-God, other loving, low T levels disqualify him.

Some people say that Ken Paxton has been known to eat meat AND vegetables. Does he realize those steaks come from steers. Coming from Texas he knows what a steer is.

Question is, what’s he?

Answer: Corrupt. Allegedly.

A. Lawrence Glynn

East side