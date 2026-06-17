Many many years ago I was told that anyone could become president. I didn't believe it until now. Our current president is a coward, a liar, a braggart, a pedophile, a narcissist, disrespectful, man-child, corrupt, void of decency, insulting, hypercritical, inhumane and lacking any compassion. I truly truly believe that I could walk into a mall, point to the15th person I saw and appoint him/her president and that individual would be a vast improvement. Of course he/she would need to appoint a cabinet of experts to guide him/her.. The person we have now appoints only sycophants who produce absolutely nothing excerpt subservience to the clown in charge. I have no difficulty in telling you that I have not always admired the sitting president but, until now, I have never been repulsed by one. The circus goes on.