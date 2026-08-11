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The Jerusalem Center for Jewish-Christian Relations says there is an increase in violence against Christians in Israel.

They say the violence is due to two sources: religion (church), and nationalism (state).

This skin-deep analysis covers up the real source of violence in the world: too much power in too few hands for too long.

Nations are allowing power-hungry politicians to stay in office way too long by drumming up hatred of “other” folks and making themselves look indispensable in times of trouble, like Netanyahu in Israel.

Europe is littered with hilltop castles surrounded by high rock walls. Kings cornered power for a lifetime and ran their countries however they wanted, inciting violence whenever their power was threatened.

Abigail Adams, the wife of our second President, told her husband: “Remember, all men would be tyrants if they could.” The only way to make sure men and women can’t become tyrants is by turning them out to pasture after a short term of office.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown