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In the dictionary, “socialism” is defined as a system in which “government owns the means of production” (factories, businesses, utilities, etc.). By that definition, there are zero socialists in the U.S. Not even Bernie Sanders believes in that.

The enlightened, successful and famously happy governments in Scandinavia are called “democratic socialist,” but they actually just practice a capitalism regulated to make sure that the employees and communities benefit from the privately-owned businesses, not just the CEO and stockholders.

On the Hallmark Channel, the elderly couple that owns the factory that employs most of the residents of the American town wishes to retire, advertises the factory for sale and receives a nice offer. But when the handsome young representative of the buyers arrives to sign the deal (and fall in love with the attractive daughter of the owners), they learn the buyers wish to close the factory and move it. The whole town mobilizes to keep the factory there. I’m a Hallmark Channel capitalist.

Brooks Keenan

Oro Valley