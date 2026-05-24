Mr Simon begins his letter, 5/23/26, by identifying "as a Jew", as if this adds credibility to his distortions,. The historical record shows Jews, from the 2nd century BCE through the Nazi era, betraying other Jews. In Europe through the middle ages some Jews, were snitches on other Jews who illegally practiced Judaism. Don't walk away from opinions prefaced with "as a Jew", run away.

The body of Simon's letter misleads us. AIPAC is not Israeli, it is composed of millions of Americans, Jews and non Jews, supporting the alliance between the United States and Israel. Mr Massie's antisemitic tropes, conspiracy theories against Jews and Israel, and vilifying those belonging to AIPAC made him a worthy opponent. Massie fiercely supports free speech for some, but castigates freedom of expression for millions of AIPAC member's. As for money spent, 'The Hill' reports Massie spent 16 million and Gallrein 19 million. In 2022 Massie was alone (420-1) in voting against a resolution condemning Jew hatred. AIPAC got his message.