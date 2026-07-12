During a recent World cup match in soccer a US player was given a red card. Penalty for a red card is ejection from the game and automatic suspension from the teams next match. Trump made a phone call and got the suspension overturned. The player did participate though the US was clobbered in the match. What is next, Trump involving himself in the World Series or Super Bowl? Don't think its impossible, the World Cup is far larger than either and should be immune from outside intervention. What if Trump calls during the seventh inning to complain that he saw the man sliding into second as safe, rather that the out that was called. We know, or should know, that Trumps interference knows no bounds. He blunders on and without any appreciable objections breaks any rules and goes rough shod over everyone. This arrogant dictator does what he wants to who he wants and, to this point, is unstoppable.