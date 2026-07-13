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Recent columns re the USMNT excoriated the team as weak and lost.

Not true. The team has improved and this is due to Coach Pochettino (his players and play style). Most important is a striker who can score at the international level. We need a center back.

Balogun got a bogus red card. Injustice or not; play without him. Enter Donald Trump. This was like your step-dad confronting the playground bully at recess. Our patriotic young guys were mortified and lost their ability to play; Trump killed the vibe and we suffered an embarrassing loss. Left alone we would have lost and we would have battled with honor to the end, the injustice becoming part of our story. Forever.

Soccer does not forget these things. Trump has damaged our team. USA soccer must publicly renounce what he did. If there is fear of his reaction- check the bully comment above and think Steve Kerr/Michael Jordan.

Leo Masursky

Midtown