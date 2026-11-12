We look forward to their ability to institute reforms that will strengthen existing guardrails against corruption and abuse of our Democratic norms, reverse our current course to serve and protect every citizen, reinvest in our taxpayer-funded social programs and end funding for ICE, vanity projects and the Iran war. We anticipate they will revitalize our economy and pass the existing bipartisan humane immigration reform bill. We trust they will demand respect for our allies and reinstitute humanitarian aid and policies promoting world peace. We hope their actions will renew our faith in government and the belief that the American dream is still alive and well and accessible to everyone.