The morning Star has an article that includes, Arizonans will be asked to decide who can participate in girls sports. Wow, theirs a tricky one, how about GIRLS. Forget the children who don't know up from down or the parents who are decidedly WITH IT, make a decision based on reality. A child may believe it exciting to become the other sex but so what, he/she is a child. When my brother was four years old he wanted to grown up to be a camel, as he heard they could go lengthy times without water. Into adulthood we saw no signs of a humped back or an ability to trek deep into deserts. He became a man and without ridiculous intervention these children will also take the correct path. Girls sports is for girls, period, no exceptions. Quit making easy decisions hard, go with what you know is correct.