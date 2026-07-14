Graham Platner is just the latest example but both the Democrat and Republican parties are not performing a function they did so well before we opened primary elections to just anyone! Whether we liked the terminology or not, the proverbial smoke filled room performed a service to the Country. So called party hacks actually knew Americans and the issues we faced. Their job was to carefully screen potential candidates and decide which ones to support. This prime function of our political parties ended historically when we opened primary elections up to anyone who sought office. Because of this, the parties lost control of their candidates. it was called "democratization" but it actually resulted in enabling incompetent, ignorant, snake oil salespeople to emerge and tantalize the public with empty rhetoric. It also resulted in the parties' being unable to harness their candidates to resolve our issues. We need to rethink open primaries and regain control of our government!