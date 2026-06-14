One would think that after 2 &1/2 years of bombings and missile strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, and starting a war in Iran, Israel would have run out of arms. But that is not the case. Thanks to American largesse, Israel's supply of bombs and missies remains limitless, resulting in thousands of deaths in Lebanon, and now impeding a peace deal with Iran. At the same time, America's support for Ukraine - country attacked by a power-hungry Communist dictator - has waned to almost nothing. Nonetheless, Republican politicians, remain unconcerned by this hyprocisy. In particular, our Congressional Representative has insisted that "US aid to Israel must be Congress's top priority", while recently denying aid to Ukraine (06/04/2026). There was a time when America stood for peace and democracy, but it appears that our Congressman does not support such old-fashioned values.