Re: the September 1 article "Even 'lite' version of sanctuary will provoke Legislature."
Steller quoted Jessica Vaughan from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). CIS was founded by John Tanton, a eugencist whose mission was maintaining a white majority is documented in letters with Klan lawyers, holocaust deniers, and white supremacists. CIS is not simply “restrictionist” as described by Steller.
Vaughan’s twitter is a modern Der Sturmer, pushing false narratives linking immigration and crime. Vaughan has been interviewed by a paper run by a holocaust denier and in a 2014 radio interview she laughed as the host suggested that undocumented people in the U.S. should be “strapped into a parachute” and pushed out of cargo planes over their birth countries.
Quoting Vaughan, who is notorious for manipulating data, and works for an organization founded by a eugenicist, when there are other credible expert organizations (e.g, the Cato Institute, Bipartisan Policy Center) is unacceptable. Tucson deserves better than the unquestioning publication of extremists masquerading as policy experts.
Bryna Koch
Midtown
