Fitz interviews Doonesbury cartoonist Garry Trudeau

Exhausted by Trump. I feel obligated to my republic to soldier on until his influence fades. You, too?

Absolutely. Trump is gone, for now, but Trumpism not only survives, it seems to be metastasizing in the GOP. And its mutant offspring, QAnon, is also still an active infection that bears watching. Our greatest hope lies in Biden remaining above the fray, competent and boring, until the fever breaks. Forgive the sustained analogy to disease, it’s kind of in the air.

With 24 fully formed complex fictional humans in your head, and then some, do you ever worry about your sanity?

My characters are only in my head when it’s time to work, when summoned. Otherwise, I never think about them. That probably sounds too compartmentalized to be credible, but writing is hard; I never do it by accident.

I am delighted the Star is publishing you again. Thinking of sitcom-writing friends (a very poor comparison) who are completely fried after a year — how do you keep your fire stoked and lit?