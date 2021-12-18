Fitz's Opinion: Christmas pageants, sheep and a showman's journey

Like Robert DeNiro’s character, Rupert Pupkin, in the “King of Comedy,” I’ve dreamt of having a house band. At last, I have the rocking “Cadillacs.” And rimshots. And a grand piano. And amazing visuals.

And like Leo Bloom, the stop-the-world-I-want-to-get-on character in “The Producers,” I get to live my dream of being a producer with a hit show on East Congress! Which is close enough to Broadway for me.

Producing the show I feel like Jimmy Stewart when the whole town shows up to save his tail at the end of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and angels get their wings. The many friends, comedians, actors, jokers, divas, musicians and chums who show up to polish the show, every winter, into a diamond, sustain my belief Tucson is Bedford Falls with saguaros.

Opening in 1920, the Rialto Theatre featured talkies like “The Cisco Kid,” stars like Ginger Rogers and scandalous shows like the “All New Gay Paree Revue,” which provoked protests. In the 40s, an ill-fated piano player fell in the orchestra pit and died and is said to haunt the theatre. He’s welcome to enjoy Sly Slipetsky’s amazing piano playing.