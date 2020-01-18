Letters to the editor

Seems fair to apply
tax cut to retired police
Gov. Doug Ducey wants to eliminate state income taxes for those who have “put their lives on the line.” He feels that “ … government shouldn’t be taxing their service … it should be honoring their service.” As a fully retired career police officer, I couldn’t agree more. Anyone who goes out every day, for an entire career, and regularly puts their life on the line, should be entitled to the state’s current retiree tax exemption (or proposed elimination) and the proposed elimination of fees for state licenses. I fully support the governor’s most recent targeted tax cut proposal and look forward to his (and the Legislature’s) applying that proposal equally to all those who have chosen to publicly serve and risk their lives for the jurisdictions and citizens of this country.
John Babiarz
Southeast side
Doubters would have us do nothing about climate
Wildfires. California. Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. Australia.
These are not isolated incidents. This is the new normal thanks to past and continuing inaction. Climate-change-denying leaders worldwide are irresponsible caretakers of our planet and its fragile ecosystem.
We could do nothing. Leave it to Mother Nature. After the eventual famines, pestilence and wars over increasingly scarce resources, maybe humanity’s remnants will evolve new lungs to process carbon dioxide. To paraphrase Marie Antoinette, “Let them breathe smoke.” Our descendants may not adapt to the new conditions, but that’s not our problem, right?
Don’t like that solution? Don’t want to breathe smoke? We can fight climate change now by making our voices heard! Contact Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and demand loudly and often that they support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763), revenue-neutral carbon-pricing legislation, an important first step to controlling climate change.
Jerry Borchardt
East side
McSally can help herself by breaking from GOP
If Sen. Martha McSally expects to run for senator as a person who represents independence and good judgment, then it is time that she break away from the Republican leadership and votes to have a fair impeachment trial that includes witnesses and documents. To do less would show a lack of commitment to uphold the Constitution and would disqualify her from representing the citizens of Arizona. It is time that the free press confronts all senatorial candidates on this issue.
Jeffrey Poll
Foothills
Will Star endorse Kirkpatrick again?
Last November, the Arizona Daily Star endorsed all Democrats for Congress representing Southern Arizona, including Reps. Tom O’Halleran, Raul Grijalva, and Ann Kirkpatrick. The Star had previously reported on an incident wherein a female staffer to Grijalva claimed a hostile work environment due to his being under the influence of alcohol in the office. He has denied it, and she received a settlement of $48,000.
Grijalva had a DUI conviction in 1985. Now, Kirkpatrick has fallen and broken her ribs. She is seeking alcohol treatment and is stepping away from her congressional duties indefinitely. I wish her well in that.
So Southern Arizona is represented by two people who have had problems with alcohol. But hey, the Star apparently does not care and will likely endorse them again in November. Are these two and the ghost named O’Halleran, really the best that Southern Arizona can do? I guess the answer is yes, because they are Democrats.
Alice Moreno
North side
Kirkpatrick deserves empathy, respect
I first met Ann Kirkpatrick during the summer of 2018 at a campaign event for her CD2 congressional run. She was nothing but warm, kind and intelligent. Ann has been a wonderful representative for Southern Arizona and the state during her many years of service. It’s why reading her letter regarding her decision to seek treatment for alcohol dependence was so heartbreaking.
All of us have been affected by alcohol dependence in one way or another. Whether ourselves, a friend, or a family member, this disease plays no favorites and has devastating effects on those afflicted.
It takes an incredible amount of courage to admit you need help, and I respect the Congresswoman tremendously for seeking the assistance that she needs.
We’re rooting for your success, Ann, and we hope you come back to Congress stronger than ever fighting for folks in Southern Arizona.
Matthew Rein
Foothills
Rule of law applies
only when convenient
When a reporter politely asked Sen. Martha McSally whether new evidence should be considered in the impeachment trial, she called him a “liberal hack” and refused to answer the question. I conclude from her oafish response that, no, she doesn’t want to see no stinking evidence, which is consistent with what others in her party have indicated.
I find it odd that folks like McSally blather on about “the rule of law” when it comes to justifying their cruelty against vulnerable migrants fleeing violence and extreme poverty, but they refuse even to give a fair hearing of the evidence of Donald Trump’s alleged crimes. What part of “illegal” don’t McSally and her ilk understand?
Keith Schaeffer
Midtown
McSally, heed the Founders
“No point is of more importance than that the right of impeachment should be continued. Shall any man be above Justice? Above all shall that man be above it, who can commit the most extensive injustice? ... Shall the man who has practiced corruption and by that means procured his appointment in the first instance, be suffered to escape punishment, by repeating his guilt?”
George Mason’s remarks were followed by Edmund Randolph, who urged, “The Executive will have great opportunity’s of abusing his power; particularly in time of war when the military force, and in some respects the public money will be in his hands.”
These words from Philadelphia 1775 ought to be the guide for all senators, but most particularly Sen. Martha McSally, who has forgotten all of our foundations in total devotion to the very corrupt incumbent our Founding Fathers most feared.
Robert Cozad
Oro Valley
Louis C.K. show
is bad for Tucson
Re: the Jan. 17 article “Louis C.K. doesn’t deserve a place on Tucson Convention Center stage.”
I, too, was stunned to see in yesterday’s paper support of Louis C.K. by those in charge of our community’s entertainment, of his plan to woo Tucson and Tucson’s plan to be charmed by a sexual predator. We who find this offensive must speak out now in hopes of a cancellation of this show.
May our new mayor speak out against his appearance, may all of us do so to get this program canceled. Thank you, Lisa M. O’Neill, for your article in yesterday’s Arizona Daily Star so clearly wanting better protection for girls and women (and all genders, I am sure).
If we want change we must speak out. Should this show go on (and on and on ...), we have our silence to blame. Support Tucson’s good mental and physical health. Do not undermine it.
Claire Cocke
Foothills