Letters to the Editor

Jan. 21 cannot come soon enough
On Jan. 20, this presidency will end, but it’s clear that we have no idea how low this delusional and depraved sociopath Donald Trump will go. Trump’s phone call berating, cajoling, bullying and threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes to overthrow Georgia’s election results is just the latest example of this lawless criminal president who thinks he can govern this nation like a mafia don.
Jan. 21 cannot come soon enough.
Trump should be impeached a second time, censured by Congress and formally investigated and prosecuted by the new attorney general and the Department of Justice.
This latest pitiful effort by Trump to overthrow the results of an election he lost in a virtual “landslide” when you consider the popular vote (he lost by over 7 million votes) and the Electoral College (306 to 232), confirms that Trump is an enemy of democracy and the Constitution.
Marilyn Orenstein, MD
North side
Remove Trump
and start the healing
I am thoroughly disgusted with calls for President-e lect Joe Biden to heal the divide in America. Uniting our polarized electorate will certainly be among the highest priorities of his administration.
But how about the other side? Are Republicans willing to do their part? Even after the rampage at the Capitol on Jan. 6, there were still Republicans in the House and Senate willing to back Donald Trump’s lies and false claims of a stolen election.
It’s time for everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to stand up and declare that Trump poses a grave danger to our republic and must be evicted immediately. That would begin the healing.
Becky Hilst
SaddleBrooke
Ducey doesn’t get it despite high virus rate
Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Gov. Doug Ducey has to be one of the most ignorant politicians in the United States.
Arizona has one of, if not the highest, transmission rate among the states when it comes to COVID.
Pere Monteverde
East side
Pardoning Trump
is not the answer
Nah
Re: the Jan. 12 article “To avoid turmoil, Biden should promise to pardon Trump.”
I was flabbergasted to read Kenneth Larson’s piece. And he identifies as a law professor! Mr. Lasson asserts that Joe Biden should announce in advance that he will pardon not only Trump, but also all of his “… potentially culpable Cabinet or staff members.”
In the wake of the murderous attack on the Capitol last week, clearly inspired by Trump, one must ask the reason for this unprecedented leniency.
Why, nothing other than to “assure his supporters that the outgoing president is not a target and help calm tensions.”
That’s right, law shmaw. Sedition, incitement to riot, gross abuse of his office as president — that’s pure fiddle-fiddle to the professor. Calming tensions is all that matters.
Can Lassen not see that pandering to the mob will only invite more violence and subversion?
A more cowardly, cynical and stupid argument I’ve never heard.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Has the GOP abandoned democracy?
Someone please explain to me why, even after the attack on the Capitol, so few Republican representatives are willing to call a halt to Donald Trump? I am hearing things like “Oh let’s get on with the work of government,” and “It’s time for the country to heal.”
Our democracy has sustained a knife wound. And the knife is apparently still embedded. The knife needs to be pulled out before healing can occur. But our Republican representatives appear to be trying a sleight of hand trick.
“Nothing to see here. Let’s move along folks, everything is fine.”
Have they abandoned our democratic republic? Have they no courage? Have they no moral strength? Have they no shame?
Thank you Mitt Romney, Jeff Flake, John McCain up in heaven and the few brave Republicans. Your willingness to risk your own political position to speak an unpopular truth is exactly what is needed.
Patricia Stein
East side
Finchem doesn’t respect police
Where’s the blue line?
Mark Finchem was endorsed by the Arizona Police Association. In light of his calls to overthrow the fair and legal election in Arizona, and his participation in the Capitol insurrection, they should rescind their recommendation.
Two police officers are now dead, over 60 police officers injured, the Capitol building broken into and defiled, government property stolen, legislators threatened and our democracy shaken.
What was Finchem doing when this happened? At the Capitol, smiling at the assault? His association with the insurrectionist Oath Keepers and cultist QAnon crowd should have been enough to prevent his election, let alone the support of our first responders.
Instead of taking responsibility for inciting this attempted coup, he whines about the loss of his Twitter followers. And the lies don’t stop. Despite FBI reports to the contrary, he blames anitfa for his supporters’ violence. He has vowed to continue to fight to overturn your votes.
Finchem spat on the blue line. We deserve better.
Tom Meconi
Oro Valley
Accountability for all, even the president
Let me get this straight. The president of the United States alleged election fraud repeatedly since he lost by around 7 million votes, then encouraged supporters to amass in Washington D.C., urged them to go to the Capitol to “fight” and offered to lead them there.
Now he says the public is “angry” and the country will be “damaged” if the Democrats attempt to hold the president responsible for his actions. That complements the statements of Republican congressional leaders that the Democrats’ moves for accountability will divide the country.
The unmitigated gall of the president and his allies to shirk responsibility is embarrassing and shameful. I thought Republicans favored law and order. I guess that is for other people.
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
Maybe a commutation, but not a pardon
Re: the Jan. 12 article “To avoid turmoil, Biden should promise to pardon Trump.”
Kenneth Lasson thinks Joe Biden should pardon Donald Trump if convicted of any misdeeds. I personally disagree, as I don’t see how this is going to dissuade the treasonous rabble that has been awakened. They’ve been foaming at the mouth for decades.
Now that this Pandora’s box is open, all that can be done is done. Take out the leadership through prosecution as quickly as possible.
However, if after putting Trump behind bars, it appears that backlash could cause further issues, then he could have his sentence commuted, but not a pardon.
Personally, I’d throw away the key and bring out the federal troops we saw in Oregon for their insurrectionists. Give them a taste of law and order. Rebellion to install an autocracy is not the same as rebellion to be rid of one.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Another means
to removing Finchem
Several letters to the editor on Monday and Tuesday expressed outrage over the conduct of state Rep. Mark Finchem and U.S. Reps. David Schweikert, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and Debbie Lesko. The writers think these people are unfit to hold office.
All who agree should read Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, adopted shortly after the Civil War. It says that no person who has taken an oath of office to support the U.S. Constitution, and who then “shall have en-gaged in insurrection” against the Constitution, shall be a senator or representative in Congress or “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State.”
The provision also applies to any person who, after taking the oath of office, has “given aid or comfort to the enemies” who have engaged in such insurrection.
Perhaps some constituents of these five legislators may wish to challenge their right to continue in office.
Stanley G. Feldman, Chief
Justice (ret.), Ariz. Supreme Court
Midtown
A master disaster of a plan
The Reid Park Zoo Master Plan is contrary to the public interest in so many ways that only the photos, stories and pleas of the over 20,000 people who have spoken out about this over the past two months can begin to describe.
I believe the people have been deceived into allowing the city to destroy a sacred place, the heart of Reid Park, only to convert it from a free-access public park to a paid-access zoo. People who live in the inner-city need this free access open space now more than ever before. Yet it’s as though the city wants to charge us just to walk out our front door.
Mike Ankomeus
Midtown
Confusion on Trump supporting supporters
To those of you who have been arrested, injured and killed while attacking the Capitol last week, I am feeling confused.
I saw President Trump’s speech where he said he would be with you as you marched, but I didn’t see him among your mob.
Did I miss something or is this another of those cases where I wasn’t supposed to take him literally?
Craig Wunderlich
West side