The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

For years, we have comforted ourselves with the belief that climate change must be addressed, but time to do so is plentiful. Water shortages in the West, flooding in the Midwest, tornadoes where they were unknown, and massive human migration belie that belief.

The time to act is immediate. Fortunately, our president and Congress have acted, passing the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide funds to harden infrastructure and transform our energy from fuels that exacerbate the problem to power that is sustained by nature. But simply producing energy with solar and wind isn’t enough. We must move that energy from where it is produced to where it is needed.

Moving Midwestern wind energy and Southwest solar energy will require vast new transmission lines, a task that will require an estimated three decades and 1 million miles of new transmission lines. The money to do this has been appropriated. The permission to do it has not. That permission will be subject to slow-moving review by federal, regional, state, and local authorities. We simply don’t have time. If we are to mitigate the harm from and slow the advance of climate change, we must accelerate permitting review.

The National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA), passed in 1970, mandates that all federal agencies consider environmental factors in their decision-making and involve the communities where projects are taking place. That Act has improved our water, our air, and our health and should be kept. But it needs reforms, because today NEPA is a stumbling block to a clean-energy economy.

Getting a wind farm through the permitting process can require four to six years, and that’s for a project that is in one place. Moving electricity from a wind farm in Iowa to Arizona would require crossing multiple authorities and would require environmental impact statements whose writing requires an average of 600 pages of length and four and a half years of analysis. This will be followed by a set of mitigation measures which, if implemented, will dramatically increase costs. Often this leads to green-energy projects simply being abandoned.

Much of this onerous process can be sped up by increasing staffing at the EPA, at the Department of the Interior, and at the Army Corps of Engineers, leading to shortened times for project review and a quicker transition to green energy, a transformation that is critical to both the present and the future. Failure to do so means a continued dependence on fossil fuels that are damaging all life forms on our planet. But simply increasing staffing isn’t enough. Permitting reform is also critical.

Sen. Joe Manchin introduced permitting reform in the last Congress. While that failed, talks are now underway to introduce it again. If passed, Manchin’s bill would cap the page length of environmental review reports and the time to write them to two years. Both political parties understand that this reform is critical, but both are deeply suspicious of the other. It is time to stop the political bickering and partisanship that is preventing the transformative power of the Inflation Reduction Act. If we are to achieve the goal of reducing our carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 and becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2050, we must act now.

For years, our politics have been riven by divisiveness, which has now devolved into loud screams of profanity and name-calling. We must become civil to one another, learn to work together, recognize that in a democracy all voices get to be heard and listened to respectfully. We aren’t going to agree on the best path forward, but we can eventually agree on a better path forward. Permitting reform is a good place for us to begin to do that. It is quite literally critical to our survival.