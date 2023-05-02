The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

During my initial term as a Tucson City Council Member, I've gained considerable insights about the inner workings of local government and how to get things accomplished. My foremost responsibility is effectively addressing the varied needs of my Ward 4 constituents while working hard to foster a thriving environment for residents and businesses citywide. In navigating the intricacies of municipal governance, I've learned just how important it is to identify the "sweet spot" in policy formulation and solution implementation. This harmonious balance is reached when we reconcile diverse stakeholder interests and put forth feasible, actionable policies and solutions. Proposition 412 epitomizes these harmonization efforts.

Franchise agreements are crucial as they ensure dependable utility services, promote infrastructure development, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to environmental sustainability. If Tucson voters approve Prop 412, it will extend the City of Tucson's century-long partnership with Tucson Electric Power (TEP), enabling the utility to plan and execute critical projects that address the growing needs of the Tucson community.

Before the Mayor and Council reviewed the proposed TEP Franchise Agreement, city staff collaborated closely with TEP for approximately 18 months, ensuring that the Mayor and Council's priorities and the community's interests were incorporated into the agreement. In addition to reliable electric service delivery, these priorities encompass support for low-income residents facing challenges in paying their electric bills, undergrounding transmission lines in picturesque areas, and supporting climate goals, given Tucson's status as the third-fastest-warming city in the United States.

Following thorough deliberation, the Mayor, Vice Mayor, and all Council Members unanimously voted to present this agreement to Tucson's voters. I stand by my decision, believing this agreement represents the "sweet spot" where we assure TEP of the certainty needed to move forward with the planning and execution of vital projects while positioning Tucson optimally to tackle current and future challenges around climate change and opportunities for sustainable growth and economic development.

Pursuing this "sweet spot" enables us to collaboratively build a more resilient city where social cohesion, environmental sustainability and economic development thrive together.

I am privileged to be part of a diverse, bipartisan coalition of elected officials, business leaders, and community advocates who have united in support of Proposition 412. Esteemed Prop 412 supporters include Mayor Regina Romero, Tucson City Council Members Lane Santa Cruz, Paul Cunningham, and Kevin Dahl, prominent neighborhood figures such as Molly McKasson and former Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, Tucson-area legislators like Senator Rosanna Gabaldón, Representatives Andres Cano, Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, Consuelo Hernandez, and Chris Mathis, as well as Tucson's firefighter and police associations. Respected business leaders from organizations like the Tucson Metro Chamber, Southern Arizona Leadership Council, and Sun Corridor also endorse Prop 412.

We invite you to join us in voting YES on Prop 412.