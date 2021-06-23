Rep. Kirkpatrick: Congress is delivering for AZ families

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Just 100 days ago, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law: a $1.9 trillion dollar package that will save an economy that’s been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic and allow us to build forward.
Today, in my own community, things are looking up. Businesses are opening back up. Millions of Arizonans have been vaccinated. Families and friends are gathering, many of them for the first time in over a year.
But there’s one provision in the American Rescue Plan that hasn’t taken effect yet — a change that could put hundreds of dollars in parents’ bank accounts each month.
Personally, I think about raising kids not as a member of Congress but as a mother and a grandmother. While parenting is the most rewarding title, it’s also challenging and expensive.
The good news is that the Internal Revenue Service recently sent letters to more than 36 million families who qualify for a monthly Child Tax Credit. Starting July 15, qualifying Arizona parents will begin to receive a monthly payment of up to $250 per child as part of the rescue plan.
Following such a difficult year, we have a responsibility to make sure that working parents have the resources they need to get back on their feet and raise their children to the best of their ability.
Here’s what changed. Before the American Rescue Plan, parents could claim a Child Tax Credit when they filed taxes at the end of the year. Parents would get a lump sum for each child in their family that was calculated into their yearly tax filings.
Under Biden’s new plan, the Treasury Department will now begin depositing that tax credit every month into your bank account, giving families greater financial peace of mind.
Another improvement in the program expands those who are able to claim this monthly tax break and how much they can collect. Parents with children 17 years or younger can claim a tax break of up to $3,000 per year.
Parents with children younger than 6 years old will receive up to $3,600 in assistance over the course of the year. This small change will have a huge impact on Arizona families.
The American people agree that a new Child Tax Credit is a helpful change. Polling from Navigator Research shows that more than six in 10 Americans support making the new child tax credit permanent. This would give financial peace of mind to hundreds of millions of families across the country.
Any parent will tell you that raising a family is worth every cent and moment spent, but the financial stresses can be unnerving, especially during such uncertain times. These extra funds will be a lifeline for struggling parents and will help them better provide for their families.
As a mother of two and a grandmother to three young boys, the American Rescue Plan showed me that President Biden truly cares about the health of our families, and together we can get monumental legislation passed and signed into law. More money in pockets means greater financial stability and greater success for our kids.
Working families are the bedrock of our U.S. economy, and it’s vitally important that the federal government recognizes that. I hope families throughout Arizona take full advantage of our monumental Child Tax Credit because it can and will help.
Representative Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat, represents Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.