Overton Reserve is a sophisticated community of single- and multigenerational family homes. Discover six single-story floorplans ranging from approximately 2,203 to 3,173 square feet including three to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and up to three-bay split garages. Floorplans are flexible and boast open-concept layouts to provide residents with ample room for entertainment and relaxation, connecting the dining, great room and kitchen spaces effortlessly. The Oracle and Revelation floorplans also showcase Lennar’s popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®, an innovative design catered towards multigenerational living.
For added value, homes at Overton Reserve boast Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included® program that outfits each home with today’s most popular features and upgrades at no additional cost, now including home automation and Lennar’s new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs.
Amenities:
- Park
- Picnic Area
- Base Price: $364,990 - $403,990
- Average Sq Ft: 2,223 - 2,856 sq. ft.
- 4 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Jill Jones, 520-631-5912