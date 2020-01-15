This thoughtfully designed gated community offers 364 homesites while still maintaining a comfortable, neighborly feel. Here, single-story homes are strategically designed to optimize family living space and enjoy spectacular mountain views of the Sonoran Desert.
Just beyond the Dove Mountain community, gates residents can enjoy over 60-miles of hiking and biking trails, luscious parks, incredible desert golf clubs, shopping and entertainment, as well as excellent schools such as the new STEM school, with grades K-8. A new park also opened this year in Blue Agave, offering families a shaded play structure and a ramada perfect for picnics and enjoying quality time together.
AMENITIES:
- Base Price - $282,000
- Average Sq Ft - 1,604 - 3,032 SQ. FT
- 2 - 4 BEDROOMS
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Mattamy Homes
Contact: Marian Soto; 520-999-2519