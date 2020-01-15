Welcome to La Estancia. Conveniently located near I-10 in the Vail School District, this master-planned community boasts inspired ranch and two-story floor plans from our exciting Seasons™ Collection—designed to place your dream of homeownership within reach. Residents will enjoy an eight-acre park, splash pad, swimming pool, shaded playground, picnic area and sports fields—plus close proximity to Davis-Monthan AFB, UA Tech Park, Tucson International Airport and the Pima Air & Space Museum.
Amenities:
- Lap pool
- Parks and playgrounds
- Natural gas
- Near military base(s)
- Base Price - $1,090 / mo
- Approx. sq. ft. - 1,590-2,630
- Bed count - 3-6