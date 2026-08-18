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A University of Arizona Spanish instructor, Lara connects students with bilingual, community-based learning and career opportunities while mentoring first-generation students.

Brenda Lara is a Spanish Instructor and Assistant to the Critical Service Learning and Community Outreach Program in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Arizona. A proud University of Arizona alumna, she has more than 12 years of experience teaching Spanish at multiple proficiency levels and is dedicated to fostering language learning and student success.

In her role as Assistant to the Critical Service Learning and Community Outreach Program, she connects students with career-readiness opportunities through community-based bilingual internships and experiential learning. She is especially passionate about supporting and mentoring first-generation college students. She is also committed to strengthening partnerships between the University of Arizona and the Tucson community, creating meaningful collaborations that benefit both students and local organizations.

She strives to inspire students to embrace multilingualism, develop professionally, and become active, engaged members of their communities.