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A longtime hospitality leader, Fricke pairs her focus on guest service and team development with extensive philanthropic work in Southern Arizona.

Grace Fricke is a seasoned hospitality leader and community advocate with 13 years of service at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, where she has built a reputation for exceptional leadership, guest experience excellence, and team development.

Throughout her career, she has combined operational expertise with a passion for creating meaningful connections, both within her organization and throughout the community.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Grace is deeply committed to philanthropic and nonprofit work. She actively supports several organizations dedicated to improving lives, including The Lapan College & Career Club, The Haven Drug & Alcohol Treatment Center for Women, American Heart Association, Angel Charity for Children to name a few. Through these efforts, she champions causes focused on health, education, personal development, and opportunities for underserved individuals and families.

Grace believes that strong communities are built through service, mentorship, and collaboration. Whether leading teams in the hospitality industry or volunteering her time and talents to nonprofit initiatives, she is driven by a desire to make a lasting impact.

Her dedication to both professional excellence and community involvement reflects a leadership style rooted in compassion, integrity, and a commitment to helping others succeed.