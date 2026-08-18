Prefer us on Google Learn More

A public engagement leader at Horrocks, Frazelle helps Arizona communities understand and participate in transportation projects shaping the state’s future.

Erica Frazelle serves as Public Engagement Lead for Horrocks, where she connects Arizona communities with the transportation projects that are shaping the state's future. A Tucson native, proud University of Arizona alumni, and mother of two, she combines her background in journalism, marketing, and public outreach to transform technical infrastructure projects into conversations that build understanding, trust, and collaboration.

Prior to joining Horrocks, Erica spent seven years as the Strategic Communication Administrator for the City of Tucson, where she led communication efforts for major city initiatives and infrastructure projects. In this role, she strengthened relationships between the city and its residents, ensuring transparency and fostering meaningful community engagement.

Her commitment to community extends beyond her professional role. As current President of the Women in Transportation Seminar, Erica helps lead efforts to support and empower the next generation of transportation professionals. Through fundraising and advocacy, she works to provide scholarships for women pursuing degrees in transportation-related ﬁelds, recognizing the importance of investing in the future of the industry.

Through both her career and volunteer leadership, Erica is dedicated to strengthening communities, advancing transportation, and inspiring others to use communication as a tool for positive change.