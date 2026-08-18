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A Tucson behavioral health leader, Marks works to expand access to mental health care while developing clinicians and mentoring future health care professionals.

Dr. Stephanie Marks is a behavioral health leader committed to expanding access to exceptional mental healthcare across Arizona. As Clinic Director at Family Care Center in Tucson, she partners with a multidisciplinary team to optimize operations while fostering a culture of compassion, collaboration, and clinical excellence. Over the course of her career, Dr. Marks has been instrumental in expanding access to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), psychiatric care, and therapeutic services across Arizona. She is passionate about building high-performing teams that promote clinician well-being and exceptional patient outcomes.

Beyond her clinical leadership, Dr. Marks is committed to shaping the future of healthcare through policy, education, and mentorship. She has served on the Arizona Advisory Council on Spinal and Head Injuries and as an adjunct faculty member and clinical preceptor at the University of Arizona, her alma mater, where she mentors the next generation of healthcare professionals. Reflecting her commitment to community engagement and leadership development, Stephanie serves as the Membership Experience Advisor for Tri Delta's local collegiate chapter.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Marks is a proud wife and mother who enjoys spending time with her family, thrifting, and cooking.