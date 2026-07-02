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Like father, like son. Except in this case, the son has already passed the father, at least when it comes to high school.

Phoenix Shadow Mountain sophomore Kadyn Hysong set the Arizona state record in the boys pole vault, clearing 18 feet at Nike Outdoor Nationals on June 20. It’s a watershed moment for the state, as Hysong — the son of 2000 Olympic pole vault gold medalist Nick Hysong — is the first Arizona athlete ever to go over 18 feet in the event.

Hysong takes down the state record set just last season by Phoenix Country Day School alum Sam Novak (17-8).

The moment is not just historic in Arizona — it is nationally, as well. Hysong ties the sophomore outdoor national record set by Louisiana’s Mondo Duplantis in 2016 and becomes only the second sophomore ever in United States history to clear 18 feet. Duplantis has the all-time sophomore national record (indoors, 18.0-5).

Duplantis, now 26, is the greatest pole vaulter in track and field history, having broken the world record a staggering 15 times.

Hysong was already ahead of his father for high school personal bests after he cleared 17-6.5 at the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson in May. Nick, who set a then-state record at Tolleson in 1990, hit 17-4.75 as a prep. He would go on to become an NCAA champion at Arizona State before his special win in Sydney.