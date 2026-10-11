TV
AUTO RACING
1:30 a.m.
Apple TV — F1: Singapore Grand Prix
Noon
USA / MAX — NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m.
ESPN+ — Iowa St. at Arizona
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN+ — Arizona at Baylor
MLB PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
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FOX — NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1
NBA PRESEASON
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Orlando at Cleveland
6 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Denver
NFL
6:30 a.m.
NFL Net — Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville at London
10 a.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at New England
FOX — Chicago at Green Bay
1:25 p.m.
FOX — Detroit at Arizona
5:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta
NHL
2 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Washington
4 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MLS)
4 p.m.
Apple TV — LA Galaxy at St. Louis
SOCCER (INTERNATIONAL)
5 a.m.
ESPN+ — La Liga: Celta Vigo at Elche
6 a.m.
USA / Universo — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace
PEACOCK — Premier League: Everton at Hull City
7:15 a.m.
ESPN+ — La Liga: Deportivo at Real Sociedad
11:30 a.m.
NBC / Tele — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
9:30 a.m.
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Osasuna at Real Betis
Noon
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Valencia at Racing Santander
RADIO
MLB PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
1490-AM — NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1
NFL
6:30 a.m.
1290-AM — Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia
10 a.m.
1490-AM — N.Y. Giants at Washington
1:25 p.m.
1490-AM — Detroit at Arizona
5:20 p.m.
1290-AM — Baltimore at Atlanta
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)