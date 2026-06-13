TV
AUTO RACING
7 a.m., TRU — 24 Hours of Le Mans
Noon, NBC — Motocross: Thunder Valley Nationals
1 p.m., Ch 18/58 — Auto Parts Series: Battery 250
BOWLING
10 a.m., CBS — WSOB: Finals
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
Noon, ESPN — Alabama vs. Oklahoma
5 p.m., ESPN — Georgia vs. Texas
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Championships, final day
CYCLING
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5:25 a.m., NBCPK — Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 7
FOOTBALL
11 a.m., NBC — OT7: Finals
Noon, ABC — UFL: Louisville at D.C., championship
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: BC at Saskatchewan
GOLF
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA: Canadian Open, third round
Noon, CBS — PGA: Canadian Open, third round
Noon, GOLF — LPGA: Dow Championship, third round
2 p.m., GOLF — Champions: Charity Classic, second round
4 p.m., GOLF — Women’s: Curtis Cup, second round
MLB
11 a.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
1:10 p.m., DBAX — Arizona at Cincinnati
2 p.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
4:10 p.m., FS1 — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
7 p.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
NBA FINALS
5:30 p.m., ABC — New York at San Antonio, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
Noon, FOX — Qatar vs. Switzerland, group stage
3 p.m., FOX — Brazil vs. Morocco, group stage
6 p.m., FOX — Haiti vs. Scotland, group stage
9 p.m., FS1 — Australia vs. Turkiye, group stage
SOFTBALL
9 a.m., ESPN — Athletes Unlimited
11 a.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
1 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
3 a.m., TEN — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP
4:30 a.m., TEN — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP (Sun.)
WNBA
3 p.m., NBCPK — Indiana at Connecticut
5 p.m., CBS — Minnesota at Las Vegas
7 p.m., MERC — Los Angeles at Phoenix
RADIO
MLB
1:10 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Cincinnati
NBA FINALS
5:30 p.m., 1490-AM — New York at San Antonio, Game 5
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ABC (Channel 9) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 Cox, Ch 274 Comcast, Ch 221 DirecTV, Ch 158 Dish) CBS (Channel 13) DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 Cox, Ch 1261 Comcast, Ch 686 DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 Cox, Ch 2 Comcast, Ch 206 DirecTV, Ch 140 Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 Cox, Ch 30 Comcast, Ch 209 DirecTV, Ch 143 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 Cox, Ch 28 Comcast, Ch 218 DirecTV, Ch 401 Dish) MERC is Arizona’s Family Sports & Entertainment Network NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC Peacock (streaming only) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 Cox, Ch 271 Comcast, Ch 213 DirecTV, Ch 152 Dish) TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish) TRU (Ch 44 Cox, Ch 173 Comcast, Ch 246 DirecTV, Ch 242 Dish)