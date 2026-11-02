The Pima College women’s soccer team will play for the region championship after beating Glendale CC 3-0 at home on Friday.
Hazel Ramos scored in the second minute off an assist from Alyssa Allan to give Pima a quick 1-0 lead. Allan scored in the 39th minute off an assist from Mckenna Baker to make it 2-0, and Baker found the net off a Yajaira Cervantes assist in the 67th minute to wrap up the scoring.
The No. 1-seeded Aztecs (16-0-2) will face No. 3 seed Phoenix CC at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home. It’s the seventh straight year Pima will play in the Region I, Division II title game — and the fifth straight time it has played Phoenix in the championship.
— Pima’s Ava Dagnino was named the ACCAC Player of the Year, and Aztecs coach Kendra Veliz earned Coach of the Year honors.
Dagnino had 15 goals, seven assists and 37 points during the 17 regular-season games. Veliz also won the award in 2002, 2007, 20214, 2015 and 2025.
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Men’s soccer
No. 3-seeded Pima fell 1-0 in overtime to No. 2 seed Glendale CC in the Region I semifinals and now must wait to find out if it qualified for the national tournament.
The Aztecs are 12-3-1, playing in one of the toughest conferences in the country.
Glendale’s Hubert Muka scored in the box in the 94th minute for the game’s only goal. Pima are 0-2-1 against the Guachos this season and 12-1 against everyone else.
The national tournament begins Nov. 15 in Huntsville, Ala.
Men’s basketball
Isaiah Hill had 29 points, seven assists and six steals as No. 9-ranked Pima improved to 2-0 with a 118-69 victory over Dallas College Brookhaven at home on Saturday.
Patrice Mpouli added 21 points for Pima, which used an early 18-0 run to go up 25-5.
Pima also beat Dallas College Brookhaven 97-61 on Friday in the season opener as Mpouli scored 20 points and Jeehzus Pagan added 19.
The Aztecs next play at Cochise College at 3 p.m. Friday in Douglas.
Men’s cross country
The No. 1-ranked Aztecs finished in second place with 40 points at the ACCAC/Region I Championships on Friday at Silverlake Park. Mesa CC (35) finished first.
Pima’s Kallen McCracken finished second in the 8K race in 25:47.47. Jose Hernandez (26:16.76) was fourth and Micah Peynado (26:16.98) placed fifth.
The Aztecs will compete in the NJCAA Division I National Championships in Huntsville, Ala., on Nov. 14.
Women’s cross country
The Aztecs took second place at the ACCAC/NJCAA Region I Championship race at Silverlake Park on Friday.
Pima scored 50 points, behind winner Mesa CC (19). The race was in progress when it was called due to poor weather conditions. Pima’s Meredith Bauman finished fourth among individuals, and Maysen White was seventh.
The Aztecs will compete in the NJCAA Division I National Championships in Huntsville, Ala., on Nov. 14.
Volleyball
Amaris Biancuzzo had 13 kills and four blocks, and Breeze Schelter added 21 assists and 12 digs as Pima beat No. 21 Glendale CC 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23) to end the regular season.
The Aztecs (15-8, 8-4) will be the No. 3 seed for the Region I, Division II Tournament. They will rematch against No. 2 seed Glendale CC at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Glendale.