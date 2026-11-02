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The Pima College women’s soccer team will play for the region championship after beating Glendale CC 3-0 at home on Friday.

Hazel Ramos scored in the second minute off an assist from Alyssa Allan to give Pima a quick 1-0 lead. Allan scored in the 39th minute off an assist from Mckenna Baker to make it 2-0, and Baker found the net off a Yajaira Cervantes assist in the 67th minute to wrap up the scoring.

The No. 1-seeded Aztecs (16-0-2) will face No. 3 seed Phoenix CC at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home. It’s the seventh straight year Pima will play in the Region I, Division II title game — and the fifth straight time it has played Phoenix in the championship.

— Pima’s Ava Dagnino was named the ACCAC Player of the Year, and Aztecs coach Kendra Veliz earned Coach of the Year honors.

Dagnino had 15 goals, seven assists and 37 points during the 17 regular-season games. Veliz also won the award in 2002, 2007, 20214, 2015 and 2025.

Men’s soccer

No. 3-seeded Pima fell 1-0 in overtime to No. 2 seed Glendale CC in the Region I semifinals and now must wait to find out if it qualified for the national tournament.

The Aztecs are 12-3-1, playing in one of the toughest conferences in the country.

Glendale’s Hubert Muka scored in the box in the 94th minute for the game’s only goal. Pima are 0-2-1 against the Guachos this season and 12-1 against everyone else.

The national tournament begins Nov. 15 in Huntsville, Ala.

Men’s basketball