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For Arizona volleyball, last season was all about proving the Wildcats belonged in the NCAA Tournament.

This season is about seeing just how far that momentum can take the Wildcats.

After last year’s 17-13 season, including the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2016, the Wildcats have no interest in slowing down as they look to turn last year’s success into something bigger.

Building on that momentum, the Wildcats have been hard at work. The team is training twice a day, watching film, logging lots of individual work and strengthening their ties to the community by participating in a scrimmage against Ironwood Ridge High School for the first time since 2017.

But the most important development over the past year has been the added depth provided by several newcomers to an already talented roster of veterans.

Now, the Tucson community will get its official first glimpse of the team at the Red-Blue Scrimmage at McKale Center at Alkeme Arena on Saturday. The Wildcats' face-off begins at 2 p.m.

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, the Wildcats will participate in two exhibition games before the regular season starts. Arizona will face GCU at home on Aug. 19 and New Mexico on the road on Aug. 22.

These three preseason matchups are essential groundwork for what’s to come, according to Arizona head coach Charita Stubbs.