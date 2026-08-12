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One of the top volleyball players in University of Arizona history will be inducted into the program’s Ring of Honor this fall.

Madi Kingdon Rishel will join nine former Arizona volleyball players when she is inducted into the Ring of Honor before the Iowa State matchup on Oct. 2 at McKale Center at Alkeme Arena.

During her time at Arizona from 2011-2015, she was a two-time AVCA All-American, All-Pac-12 and AVCA All-Region player, according to Arizona Athletics.

From the very beginning, Kingdon Rishel made a name for herself as a Wildcat.

The Phoenix native earned Pac-12 All-Freshman team recognition and, to this day, remains ranked in the top 10 in Arizona freshman records for kills per set (3.44), kills (358) and digs (248).

She’s also ranked in the top 10 in 19 categories in program history, according to the UA volleyball record book.

Years after her time with the program, Kingdon Rishel still sits at No. 1 in the program record book for career attempts (5,656) and career matches with 10 or more kills (111 matches).

While at the university, Kingdon Rishel was a member of the U.S. A2 Team (now referred to as the U.S. Collegiate National Team) from 2011-12.

In 2015, she became an AVCA All-American with the beach volleyball program.

Following her collegiate volleyball career, she was named a Senior CLASS Award Finalist.