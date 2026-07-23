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The Arizona beach volleyball team did not make the NCAA Tournament this past season, but the Wildcats are champions in at least one regard.

Arizona was named the AVCA Division I Beach Team Academic Champion on Thursday. It’s the first time the UA has won that award.

Arizona also earned an AVCA Team Academic Award for the 11th straight year.

The Academic Champion Award goes to the team with the highest GPA in its division. The UA beach volleyball team had a 3.861 GPA during the 2025-26 academic year.

The UA indoor volleyball team also earned an AVCA Team Academic Award for the second time under Charita Stubbs after posting a 3.646 GPA.

The Team Academic Award goes to squads that maintain a GPA of at least 3.30.

Arizona beach volleyball also was named to the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll for the fifth time in program history.

Streit joins staff

Former Arizona player Jamie Streit has been named an assistant coach, UA head coach Steve Walker announced.

Streit played for the Wildcats in 2025 and ‘26 after playing indoor volleyball for four seasons at Idaho State. She registered 16 victories this past season, mostly playing with Sophia Winter on Court No. 4.