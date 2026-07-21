“I’m very thankful that Coach Rubio and Rita decided to take a chance on me,” she said, “because they didn't have to.”

Journey lacked confidence when she arrived in Tucson.

“When she first came, she didn't believe she was good enough or that she necessarily belonged because she didn't have the pedigree that the other players had,” Stubbs said. “I kept telling everyone ... once Journey believes in herself and she realizes she can do it and that she belongs — which didn't take very long, by the way — she's gonna get you guys.”

Journey didn’t play much as a freshman, but she steadily improved. As a sophomore, she had a team-high 96 blocks. She ranked second on the team as a junior with 69 after missing the first two weeks of the season because of injury.

Stubbs expects Journey to expand her game as a senior, to become as much of an offensive attacker as she is a defensive fortress. “To be the best version of her as possible,” Stubbs said.

That prospect was uncertain just a few years ago. But Journey lived to achieve her goals and tell her story.

She isn’t the type to draw attention to herself for her achievements or what she’s overcome.

“She doesn't want people to feel sorry for her,” her mother said. “But I encourage her to share her story because she might help somebody else.”