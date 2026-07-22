In softball, the Copper Hills 12U All-Stars were eliminated from the Little League Softball West Region Tournament on Tuesday — but not before pulling off an all-time comeback.

After losing its opener to Summerlin South of Nevada 2-0 on Saturday, Copper Hills faced elimination against Honolulu on Monday.

Copper Hills trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. The squad from Sahuarita then scored five runs to win 6-5. Madison Braden delivered a two-out, two-RBI single to seal the victory.

Copper Hills’ bats stayed hot Tuesday as the team scored five runs in the top of the first. But San Marino National of Southern California responded with eight runs in the bottom half and prevailed 11-7.

Arthur Pack Regional Park is the home of the Junior League Softball West Region Tournament. Host Thornydale will face Four Peaks of Mesa in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Friday. The winner of the five-day, double-elimination tournament will advance to the Junior League Softball World Series Aug. 2-8 in Kirkland, Washington.

Sierra Vista is set to face Colorado on Day 2 of the Senior League Softball West Region Tournament at 8 a.m. Friday in Missoula, Montana. The tournament runs through July 28. The Senior League Softball World Series is Aug. 3-9 in Lower Sussex, Delaware.