The Arizona American Legion baseball title will go to a Tucson-area team.
Post 109 Cactus Cats (Desert View High School) are set to face Post 132 Crush (Sunnyside) in a best-of-3 series to decide the state champion.
The first game is schedule for 7 p.m. Friday at Kino Stadium. Game 2 is at 10 a.m. Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Desert View and Sunnyside advanced to the finals after sweeping semifinal series last weekend in Wickenburg.
The winner of this weekend’s series will play in the American Legion Western Regional Tournament Aug. 5-9 in Fairfield, California.
Two Tucson-area teams also are participating in the Intermediate (50/70) West Region Tournament in Nogales.
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Host Nogales is scheduled to face Washington at 5 p.m. Thursday. State champion Marana faces Hawaii at 8 p.m.
The tournament runs through July 30, with the winner advancing to the Intermediate (50/70) World Series Aug. 2-9 in Livermore, California.
Douglas is Arizona’s representative in the Junior League Baseball West Region Tournament after defeating Randolph/San Xavier this past Friday. Douglas faces Nevada at 10 a.m. Thursday in Bend, Oregon. The Junior League Baseball World Series is scheduled for Aug. 9-16 in Taylor, Michigan.
Copper Hills softball rallies, falls
In softball, the Copper Hills 12U All-Stars were eliminated from the Little League Softball West Region Tournament on Tuesday — but not before pulling off an all-time comeback.
After losing its opener to Summerlin South of Nevada 2-0 on Saturday, Copper Hills faced elimination against Honolulu on Monday.
Copper Hills trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. The squad from Sahuarita then scored five runs to win 6-5. Madison Braden delivered a two-out, two-RBI single to seal the victory.
Copper Hills’ bats stayed hot Tuesday as the team scored five runs in the top of the first. But San Marino National of Southern California responded with eight runs in the bottom half and prevailed 11-7.
Arthur Pack Regional Park is the home of the Junior League Softball West Region Tournament. Host Thornydale will face Four Peaks of Mesa in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Friday. The winner of the five-day, double-elimination tournament will advance to the Junior League Softball World Series Aug. 2-8 in Kirkland, Washington.
Sierra Vista is set to face Colorado on Day 2 of the Senior League Softball West Region Tournament at 8 a.m. Friday in Missoula, Montana. The tournament runs through July 28. The Senior League Softball World Series is Aug. 3-9 in Lower Sussex, Delaware.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social