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Another piece of the Arizona men’s basketball team’s 2026-27 schedule appears to be in place.

Arizona is set to visit Auburn on Nov. 13, according to reports. College basketball analyst Rocco Miller first reported the news.

Unless a game were to be scheduled in between, Arizona likely will face Auburn and UConn in consecutive matchups. The Huskies are set to visit McKale Center on Nov. 18.

Arizona hosted then-No. 20 Auburn on Dec. 6 last year in the first half of a home-and-home, blowing out the Tigers by a score of 97-68.

Six nonconference dates are now known, plus the Nov. 23-25 Maui Invitational. Home and away opponents in Big 12 Conference play also have been determined.

Here’s Arizona’s nonconference schedule as of mid-July:

– Nov. 2: vs. UCLA (at Las Vegas)

– Nov. 10: vs. NAU

– Nov. 13: at Auburn

– Nov. 18: vs. UConn

– Nov. 23-25: Maui Invitational at Lahaina, Hawaii (bracket TBA; field includes Clemson, Colorado State, Mississippi, Providence, VCU, Washington and BYU)

– Dec. 5: at St. John's