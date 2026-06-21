TV
AUTO RACING
5 a.m., FS1 — MotoGP: Grand Prix of Czechia
7 a.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MX2
8 a.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MXGP
11 a.m., FOX — IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix
1 p.m., PRIME — NASCAR Cup: Anduril 250
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS FINALS)
11:30 a.m., ABC — North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, Game 2
FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m., ESPN2 — WNFC Cup, championship
GOLF
6 a.m., USA — PGA: U.S. Open, final round (also on NBCPK)
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7 a.m., GOLF — LPGA: Meijer Classic, final round
9 a.m., NBC — PGA: U.S. Open, final round (also on NBCPK)
10 a.m., CBS — LPGA: Meijer Classic, final round
MLB
12:15 p.m., NBCPK — Minnesota at Arizona
4:20 p.m., NBC — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (also on NBCPK)
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
9 a.m., FOX — Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, group stage
Noon, FS1 — Belgium vs. Iran, group stage
3 p.m., FS1 — Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde, group stage
6 p.m., FS1 — New Zealand vs. Egypt, group stage
SOFTBALL
9 a.m., ESPN — Athletes Unlimited
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
9 a.m., ABC — Opening Ceremony
TENNIS
3 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA
2 a.m., TEN — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA (Mon.)
WNBA
1 p.m., CBS — Golden State at Las Vegas
3 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Minnesota
5 p.m., ESPN — New York at Los Angeles
RADIO
MLB
12:15 p.m., 1490-AM — Minnesota at Arizona
4:20 p.m., 1490-AM — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ABC (Channel 9 Cox, Ch 9 Comcast, Ch 209 DirecTV, Ch 110 Dish) CBSSN (Ch 28 Cox, Ch 29 Comcast, Ch 221 DirecTV, Ch 158 Dish) CBS (Channel 13) ESPN (Ch 24 Cox, Ch 2 Comcast, Ch 206 DirecTV, Ch 140 Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 Cox, Ch 3 Comcast, Ch 209 DirecTV, Ch 143 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 Cox, Ch 28 Comcast, Ch 218 DirecTV, Ch 401 Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 Cox, Ch 271 Comcast, Ch 213 DirecTV, Ch 152 Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC Peacock (streaming only) NBATV (Ch 312 Cox, Ch 281 Comcast, Ch 216 DirecTV, Ch 156 Dish) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video streaming TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish) USA (Ch 16 Cox, Ch 23 Comcast, Ch 242 DirecTV, Ch 105 Dish)