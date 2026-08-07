Prefer us on Google Learn More

After leading Arizona men’s tennis to the Elite Eight, head coach Clancy Shields has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the Wildcats through the 2030-31 season.

The Elite Eight run capped off Shields’ 10th season at the UA. During his tenure, Arizona has captured back-to-back Big 12 championships and has advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 four years in a row.

Shields, who is 194-78 with Arizona, has pushed not only for excellence on the court but also in the classroom with his team posting a 3.624 GPA for the 2026 spring semester — the highest among all UA men’s programs.

"Clancy has built Arizona men's tennis into one of the top programs in the country," Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said. "His teams play with grit, poise and passion which reflects his coaching style. We look forward to Clancy leading our program for many more seasons to come."

The No. 7 Wildcats closed the 2026 season at 24-5. They defeated four nationally-ranked teams en route to recording 15 consecutive wins at the end of the regular season.

In the NCAA Tournament, UA fell to No. 1 Wake Forest after taking down Northern Arizona, Clemson and Oklahoma.