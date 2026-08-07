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It’s off to the races for Arizona Triathlon.

The defending national champions will compete in five races this season, according to their 2026 schedule that was released this week.

The Wildcats kick off their season on Aug. 30 at the Duquesne Cup in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, followed by the Desert’s Edge Collegiate Cup in Loma, Colorado, on Sept. 27.

Arizona Triathlon will return home to Tucson to host the Cactus Collegiate Cup on Oct. 10.

The team closes its season with the NCAA West National Qualifier in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 18 and the Women's Collegiate Triathlon National Championship on Nov. 8. This season’s championship will be held in Tempe once again.

Arizona Triathlon is returning several triathletes from its 2025 national championship team, including 2025 national individual champion Kelly Wetteland and runner-up Margareta Vrablova.

Wetteland, a fifth-year athlete this season, went undefeated in the 2025 season, winning all five races.

The First Team All-American and All-Region concluded her senior year by helping Arizona take home the triathlon crown with a time of 1:02:09.

There will be a few new faces on the team this season, too.

The Wildcats have added freshmen Maria Clara Abreu Borges Cunha, Amit Ben Adiva and Rylan Lonergan, along with sophomore Regina Michel Camacho to their roster.